WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 13.1% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $707.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.11 or 0.05486025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045943 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

