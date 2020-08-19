Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

WHR stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

