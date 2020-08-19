Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,048.33 ($39.85).

WTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,600 ($33.99) to GBX 2,350 ($30.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.37) price target for the company.

Get Whitbread alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,435 ($31.83), for a total value of £60,485.40 ($79,076.22). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,441 ($31.91) per share, with a total value of £29,292 ($38,295.20).

Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,335 ($30.53). The stock had a trading volume of 371,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($67.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,321.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,912.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.