Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 197,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,638,098. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.10. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 78,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $7,721,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 452,448 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

