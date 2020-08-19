WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 975,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,677. The firm has a market cap of $541.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

