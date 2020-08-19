William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $21,540.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $28,610.00.

On Monday, June 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $20,950.00.

On Monday, June 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, William Ho sold 7,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

