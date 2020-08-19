Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.18

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.18 and last traded at $96.51, with a volume of 764546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,742 shares of company stock worth $9,304,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

