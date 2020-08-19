Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Shares of WLTW opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.14. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

