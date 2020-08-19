Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BYCBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wilmar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

BYCBF stock traded up $118.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,178.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $1,860.00 and a 12-month high of $2,251.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,015.06.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Company Profile

