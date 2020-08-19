WINk Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.46 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. WINk has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $3.03 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

