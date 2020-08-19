WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,521 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.29% of Lantheus worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,783.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $436,892. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $904.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

