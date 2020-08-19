WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,464 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.27% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARR. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

In related news, insider Mark Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.