WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 24,923 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 424.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,625,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

