WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of BMC Stock worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after buying an additional 459,418 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

