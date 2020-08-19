WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 54,421 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 54,421 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

