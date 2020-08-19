WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,104 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

