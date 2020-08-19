Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

ABBV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 308,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

