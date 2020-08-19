Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 129.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 154,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 94.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.34. 63,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

