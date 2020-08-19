WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, approximately 28,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

