Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $184.67

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.67 and traded as high as $189.08. Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at $187.80, with a volume of 1,217,103 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

