Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.5% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $40.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,558.60. 2,027,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,503.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

