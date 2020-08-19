Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.