Worldcore (WRC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 96.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $41,938.43 and $2.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 103.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.94 or 0.05620164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

WRC is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

