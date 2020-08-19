WPP TOKEN Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $1.53 million and $63,393.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.85 or 0.05468785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045667 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

