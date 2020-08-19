WPP TOKEN Price Tops $0.0041 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $1.43 million and $67,337.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.20 or 0.05578035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00046247 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

