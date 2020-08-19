Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Tops $4.23 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $361.41 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $11,735.18 or 1.00088388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002374 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000547 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00164901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004717 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 30,798 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

