Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Wt Japan Multifactor Fund alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

JAMF opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.