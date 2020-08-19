X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $40,823.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,346,344,465 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

