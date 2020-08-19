X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $87,707.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000437 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042693 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,331,472,633 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

