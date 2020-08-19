X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Up 0.2%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.82, 9,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 187,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter.

