X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01, approximately 19,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 103,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.