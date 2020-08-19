Xaya (CHI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $3.66 million and $190,424.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,194,800 coins and its circulating supply is 44,052,673 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

