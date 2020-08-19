Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

XEL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 35,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,371. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

