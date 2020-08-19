Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,517 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Xilinx worth $31,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 9.7% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,144 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 264.7% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 50.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

XLNX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. 54,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,606. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

