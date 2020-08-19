XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893,113 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $41,237,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.47. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

