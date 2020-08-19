Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.73

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 3904243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after buying an additional 638,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Yandex by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Yandex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Yandex by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

