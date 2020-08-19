yearn.finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $110.87 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $12,727.21 or 1.08439766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 131.9% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $381.32 million and approximately $110.87 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00139179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.01759090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,961 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

