Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 35,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,918. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $626,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

