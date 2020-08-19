Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337,962 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 4.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.63% of Yum China worth $113,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. 1,034,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

