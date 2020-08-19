Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $327.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.70 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $337.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

