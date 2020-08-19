Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to announce sales of $132.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the highest is $147.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $515.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $887.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $917.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,421,719 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $3,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

