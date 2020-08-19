Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

