Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.29 Million

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report $15.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $23.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $59.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $63.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $183.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXMD stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

