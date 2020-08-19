Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,032,488 shares of company stock worth $751,382,992 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,999,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 767,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,274. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

