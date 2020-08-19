Zacks: Analysts Expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Million

Equities analysts expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report sales of $8.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.24 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $31.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $37.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.46 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $43.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HL Acquisitions stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. HL Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

