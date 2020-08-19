Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $758.63 Million

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post $758.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $787.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.07 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $842.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.