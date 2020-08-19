Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $993.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $975.70 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $196.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

