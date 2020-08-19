Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $464.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

