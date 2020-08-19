Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report sales of $76.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $121.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $293.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.61 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 199,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPR opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.