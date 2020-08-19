ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZALANDO SE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

